Festival: Owa-Ale seeks govt’s support to develop ‘Olokemeji festival’ in Ikare

…..Prays for Tinubu, Aiyedatiwa’s success

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A frontline traditional ruler in Ondo state, the Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin has appealed to the Federal and Ondo state government to harness tourism and economic potential of the annual Olokemeji TakoTabo Festival in the town.

Oba Adedoyin made the appeal during this year’s edition of the festival held at the Hill of Progenitors in Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State, where residents and tourists converged to offer special prayers and other cultural activities.

He described the event as one of the largest traditional human gatherings in Nigeria today, which if property harnessed, would boost tourism and economic potentials of the state.

Oba Adedoyin said the festival goes beyond cultural display, noting that it is also a spiritual event where the people of Ikare come together to pray for peace and progress, and used the occasion to pray for the success of the administrations of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

He said that “First of all, apart from cultural heritage, we come here yearly to pray. And believe me, there is no prayer you pray here with good heart that God will not answer.

Tracing its origin, the first class monarch explained that the festival began with the first settlers of Ikare, led by Owa-Ale Agbaode, who migrated from Ile-Ife and founded the town on the sacred hills (Olokemeji TakoTabo) where the festival is annually held.

He noted that the celebration attracts people from within and outside the country, including visitors from the United Kingdom and the United States.

Oba Adedoyin who is also a legal practitioner, urged the government to partner with the community to make it an international event.

The monarch appealed to the State and Federal Governments to look into poor road network within Ikare metropolis and those roads that link that town from Ekiti and Kogi/Edo states.

According to him “This is a massive festival. In Nigeria, you agree with me that there is no festival as large as this in the whole country. You see the crowd, see the people, you see people come from abroad, from everywhere to witness this festival.

Also speaking, the Yeye-Asa of the town, Chief Modupe Akerele, said the festival served as both spiritual and cultural renewal for Ikare community, adding that it unites indigenes at home and abroad in prayer and thanksgiving to God and the ancestors.

Chief Akerele noted that the festival promotes peace, purity and continuity of Yoruba heritage.

On his part, High Chief Lawrence Olaleye-Omotosho, the Olukorola of Okegbe Quarters in Ikare, explained that the sacred hills where the festival is being held, has deep historical and spiritual significance, serving as a protector for the ancestors during wars by aggressors.

The community leader added that the festival has boosted local commerce, with hotels fully booked making hospitality business in full spring and traders making huge sales.

He said the Okemeji Takotabo Festival is growing fast and could become a major tourism asset for national development.

Also, one of the participants, Prince Adeniran Adeyemo described the festival as top notch, adding that “We pray to God on these mountains and our prayers have been answering.”