Felabration: Modola,​ Bright Chimezie others perform at 2025 Edition

By Benjamin Njoku

​The 2025 edition of Felabration continued its tradition of blending music, memory, and activism, as thousands gathered at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos to mark twenty-five years since the festival’s inception.

The weeklong event, themed “Shakara,” paid tribute to Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti with performances, debates, and art exhibitions.

The festival opened earlier in the week with a series of cultural showcases before live performances took center stage. On one of the main concert nights, Modola appeared for her first Felabration performance, joining a lineup that included Femi Kuti, Made Kuti, Bright Chimezie ​, Reminisce Terry Apala, Berri Tega, and Kashcoming.

Modola took the stage in a red top and short red skirt, leading her band and back up dancers through a concise set built around her recent singles “No Stress” and “​Talk.” Her set was well received by the audience, which filled the Shrine’s open-air venue.

As in previous years, the event drew a wide ​r​ange of attendees long-time Afrobeat followers, students, and local fans who see Felabration as both a concert and a civic ritual.

Outside the music, the festival hosted discussions on African identity, art, and politics, alongside the annual Afrobics dance competition.

Felabration 2025 runs through October 19, with performances scheduled at both the New Afrika Shrine and Freedom Park. The festival remains one of Lagos’ longest-running cultural gatherings, reflecting the lasting resonance of Fela’s music and message.