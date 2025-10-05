FCT launches guidelines and monitoring framework on non-custodial sentences

By Nnasom David

The Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf, has launched new Guidelines and a Monitoring Framework on Non-Custodial Sentences aimed at addressing prison congestion and promoting the rehabilitation of petty offenders.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the Judges’ Conference Room of the FCT High Court, Maitama, Abuja, Justice Yusuf said the initiative would enhance the adoption of non-custodial measures by FCT courts in eligible cases and strengthen collaboration between the judiciary and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The event was attended by Honourable Judges of the FCT High Court, Magistrates, the Director-General of the Legal Aid Council, the Executive Secretary of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC), a representative of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and other key stakeholders in the criminal justice sector.

The initiative, driven by the ACJMC, aligns with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, which mandates efforts to reduce congestion in correctional facilities.

As part of its implementation, capacity-building programmes will commence next week for Non-Custodial Officers, Magistrates, and Registrars in the FCT, in collaboration with the Legend Golden Care Foundation.