FCC pushes transparency, equity in Federal appointments

…Says Tinubu’s Cabinet Reflects Fair Zonal Representation

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Kayode Oladele, has reiterated the Commission’s commitment to promoting transparency, fairness, and leadership excellence in federal appointments and governance structures across the country.

Speaking at a workshop on “Strengthening Leadership and Management Excellence in the Federal Character Commission in Line with the Renewed Hope Agenda” on Tuesday in Abuja, Oladele said recent data compiled by the Commission shows a fair and equitable spread of appointments across the six geopolitical zones under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to the analysis, the current Federal Executive Council reflects a balanced representation, with North Central having 8 ministers (16.32%), North East 7 (14.28%), North West 12 (24.48%), South East 5 (10.20%), South South 6 (12.24%), and South West 11 (22.44%), making a total of 49 ministers.

Oladele explained that the Commission had also reviewed the distribution of Directors-General, Executive Secretaries, Executive Chairmen, and other Chief Executives of Federal Agencies to assess compliance with the Federal Character Principle.

He said the figures show North Central with 139 (19.5%), North East 105 (14.7%), North West 157 (22.1%), South East 88 (12.4%), South South 91 (12.8%), and South West 132 (18.5%), making a total of 712 Chief Executives.

A similar balance, he added, was observed in the distribution of Federal Permanent Secretaries on a geopolitical basis — North Central 8 (19.5%), North East 7 (17.1%), North West 7 (17.1%), South East 6 (14.6%), South South 7 (17.1%), and South West 6 (14.6%).

Oladele said the findings reflect deliberate inclusion and equity under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, demonstrating his commitment to national balance and faithful implementation of the Federal Character Principle.

He noted that the Commission has embarked on reforms aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in federal recruitment and appointments through digital data tracking, inter-agency coordination, and performance evaluation.

“We are upgrading our compliance monitoring systems to real-time platforms so that all MDAs can be assessed on adherence to the Federal Character guidelines. This will make the process more transparent and accessible,” he said.

The FCC boss added that the workshop was part of efforts to build institutional capacity, strengthen leadership, and enhance professionalism in public service delivery in line with the Commission’s renewed vision.