FC Basel’s Philip Otele shines with Europa League goal, match-winning brace

Nigerian forward Philip Otele is in outstanding form for FC Basel, scoring a goal in the Europa League and following it up with a brilliant two-goal performance in the Swiss league.

Otele netted late in Basel’s Europa League clash against Freiburg, showing his trademark pace and finishing ability. He then carried that momentum into a 3–0 win over Servette, where he scored twice, a header from Xherdan Shaqiri’s corner and a composed strike after capitalizing on defensive errors.

His dominant display earned him the Man of the Match award and a Sofascore rating of 8.7, highlighting his growing importance to the Basel attack.

With three goals in two games, Otele has become one of Nigeria’s standout players in Europe, and his recent form has strengthened calls for a future Super Eagles invitation.