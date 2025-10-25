Family members, friends celebrate Stella Obasanjo at 20th memorial service

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, family members and friends gathered in Abeokuta to celebrate the 20th memorial service of former First Lady Stella Obasanjo.

Dignitaries at the church service held at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King, OOPL, Abeokuta, on Saturday include former governors Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun.

Obasanjo, in a short response during an interview after the service, said, “We are celebrating a life of service.”

In his testimony during the church service, John Abebe, younger brother to the late wife of the former president, described her as someone that hardly got angry and always put on a smile.

”Sister Stella was somebody you just couldn’t get angry with because she would always smile through everything, every difficulty.

”I remember when my oldest brother passed on; as soon as my sister came from Abeokuta to see my parents or to stay with my parents, everything changed in the house.

”With her smile and huge encouragement to my parents, the grief was reduced.

”So, when I saw this announcement a few days ago, that was what occupied my heart throughout, and I knew that whatever I was going to say today was going to be based on her smile.

”Olumuyiwa, her son in his late 40s now, 20 years after his mom passed on, has a 17-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son, and they are doing very well.

”We miss Stella a lot, because if she had been around, she would have been the mother who would have taken over from my parents,” he said.

While speaking, Olumuyiwa Obasanjo, her only child, said his mother would be remembered for her infectious laughter.

He said that her kindness, advice and life lessons that she shared would be missed, but

Her legacy would live on.

“She was caring and protective – as an only child, most people understand that – but also strict and would not tolerate any deviation from you.

”So, I have kept that in mind, and I have continued to try to live my life that way,” he said.

Speaking with newsmen, former Ogun governor, Gbenga Daniel, appreciated God for the life of the late Stella Obasanjo.

”We thank God for her life.

Twenty years down the line, the legacy she left behind, the son and grandchildren, will continue to miss her motherly support.

”In particular, during my time as governor of the state, we named a motherless home after her,” he said.

In his sermon, Rev. Yusufu Obaje, the pioneer Chaplain of the State House, Abuja, said that Stella Obasanjo had a lifetime of submission to the will of God.

He said that she lived an exemplary life. (NAN)