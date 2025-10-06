Family cries for help over kidnapped trader

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—The family of Mr. Uchenna Okoro, a businessman kidnapped along the Enugu–Benue road since March 10, 2025, has cried out over his mysterious disappearance, lamenting that months after the incident, his fate remains unknown.

Okoro was reportedly abducted by suspected Fulani terrorist herdsmen while traveling from Enugu to Makurdi. His relatives said despite repeated inquiries, security agencies have offered no update on his whereabouts, fueling fears that he may have been killed or remains in captivity.

In a statement signed by his brother, Frank Uzochukwu, the family and their Amanator community in Ebonyi State expressed anger over the silence of the authorities, describing the Enugu–Benue highway as a “terror path” where travelers are routinely abducted or killed.

“If someone like Mr. Uchenna Okoro, a respectable businessman, can disappear without a trace, then none of us is safe. This Enugu–Benue road has become a blood road,” the community lamented.

The family recalled receiving ransom calls from the kidnappers shortly after the abduction, but the calls stopped after two weeks, leaving them in uncertainty.

“We don’t know if he is still alive or dead. The silence is worse than death itself,” they said. As of the time of filing this report, Mr. Okoro’s fate remains a mystery, deepening fears over the rising wave of kidnappings on the Enugu–Benue highway.