FAAN sets December 2025 target for full ISO compliance

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has expressed commitment to ensuring full International Organisation for Standardisation, ISO certification by December 2025.

FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Henry Agbebire, in a statement, said this was disclosed while the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, represented by the Director of Human Resources and Administration, Dr Luqman Emiola, unveiled the Integrated ISO Policy.

According to the statement, Director of Special Duties, Mrs Obiageli Orah, highlighted the purpose of the ISO Policy, explaining that the audit process was designed to measure FAAN’s commitment to quality and the way it conducts its business, with strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility.

The statement said: “The new policy integrates two standards, ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, QMS, and ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System, EMS, into a single framework. Through this system, FAAN seeks to institutionalize a culture of service quality, operational safety, and sustainable practice across all airports under its management.

“Management disclosed that FAAN has achieved about 70 per cent completion of the certification process, with external auditors scheduled to arrive in November to assess compliance and close identified gaps. The Authority targets full ISO certification by December 2025.

“The Managing Director emphasised that the ISO Policy reinforces the operational principle that if it is not documented, it is considered not done. She noted that the policy provides FAAN with a working document to guide internal audits across directorates, ensuring that every action reflects the Authority’s commitment to service quality, safety, environmental stewardship, and operational excellence.

“FAAN reiterated its dedication to managing Nigeria’s airports in line with international best practices, ensuring safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally responsible operations. The authority also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the environment, supporting host communities, and providing a conducive workplace for staff.”