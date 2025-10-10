Explainer: How Nigeria can qualify for 2026 World Cup after Lesotho win

Super Eagles

Nigeria’s slim 2-1 victory over Lesotho on Friday has kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive; but qualification is still delicately poised heading into the final round of Group C fixtures.

The Super Eagles were made to sweat against Lesotho, with captain William Troost-Ekong and debutant Akor Adams finding the net to secure a much-needed three points.

Despite the win, Nigeria remain in third place in the group, trailing Benin Republic with three points and South Africa with one point as the race for automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup goes down to the wire.

Here’s what must happen for the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 World Cup:

Nigeria must beat Benin Republic by at least two goals



The Super Eagles face Benin Republic in their final group match on Tuesday, 14 October: a decisive showdown that could determine their World Cup fate.

Only a convincing win by at least two goals will keep their chances realistic, as goal difference could be crucial in determining the group winner.

South Africa must lose or draw against Rwanda



Nigeria will also need a bit of help elsewhere. For Eric Chelle’s men to top the group, South Africa must either lose or draw against Rwanda in their final fixture. A South African win would all but end Nigeria’s chances of automatic qualification.

With only the group winners guaranteed a ticket to the 2026 World Cup, and the four best runners-up heading to the playoffs, every goal and point now matters.

The Super Eagles’ narrow win in Lesotho has reignited belief: but they’ll need both precision and a bit of luck in the final round if they are to return to football’s biggest stage after missing out on Qatar 2022.

