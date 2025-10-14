Experts urge clearer rules to drive responsible growth in Nigeria’s crypto space

Blockchain.com, a global cryptocurrency and digital finance company, has called for stronger regulatory alignment in Nigeria’s crypto ecosystem to ensure responsible growth and consumer protection.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos on Tuesday, the company’s General Manager for Africa, Ms Owenize Odia, said the engagement was part of its efforts to strengthen trust and transparency in the country’s digital finance space.

She noted that transparency and regulatory cooperation were essential to building a sustainable crypto industry in Nigeria.

Odia said that Nigeria remained one of Blockchain.com’s key markets, noting that the company was committed to expanding its local operations and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

“Compliance is fundamental to what we do. We engage openly with regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and have applied for the appropriate licence,” she said.

The general manager said the company had built a local team and planned further recruitment to support its physical presence and long-term growth strategy in the country.

According to her, Blockchain.com began in 2011 as a blockchain explorer before expanding into wallet and exchange services, and currently has over 93 million users globally.

“Our approach is to build trust, educate users, and promote responsible adoption of digital assets,” Odia said.

She added that the company’s focus remained on education, consumer trust and long-term partnerships with media and regulatory institutions.

She said the company was in Nigeria for the long term; building responsibly, hiring locally and aligning with the country’s evolving digital finance framework.

Also speaking, the Country Head, Nigeria, Mr Michael Emeeka, said the company’s goal was to make cryptocurrency more accessible and useful for everyday transactions.

He said many Nigerians were already using crypto for payments, remittances, and business transactions, not just investment.

“Our vision is to make crypto part of daily life for commerce, payments and transfers,” Emeeka said.

He added that the company was already operating under global compliance standards while awaiting full licensing in Nigeria.

The Marketing Lead, Ms Chisom Felix, said that Blockchain.com had introduced new features, including tokenised access to U.S. stocks, allowing users to diversify investments directly within the app.

She said the initiative was designed to give Nigerians broader access to the global financial system.

Similarly, the Compliance Officer, Ms Serena Braide, said the company had implemented robust systems to meet anti-money laundering and customer verification standards.

“We take compliance very seriously and follow strict onboarding, KYC, and transaction monitoring processes,”

