Ex-VP Namadi Sambo coronated as Sardaunan Zazzau

Former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo

The Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli, on Saturday in Zaria turbaned the former Vice-President Namadi Sambo as the Sardaunan Zazzau.

Speaking at the ceremony held at his palace, Bamalli said the title was originally conferred on Sambo in 2014 by his predecessor, the former Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

He, however, added that the coronation ceremony could not be held until now.

The emir said the conferment was in recognition of Sambo’s exemplary leadership, contributions to national development, and commitment to humanitarian causes.

Bamalli expressed optimism that the new Sardauna would continue to foster peace, unity, and progress within the Emirate and beyond.

“We hope and pray that he will continue to be a bridge builder between Zazzau emirate and his network of friends and relationships,” Bamalli said.

The event was attended by former President Goodluck Jonathan, several serving and former governors, traditional and religious leaders, top government officials, and political figures. (NAN)