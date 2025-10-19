Ex-Real Madrid winger Drenthe suffers stroke at 38

Former Real Madrid and Everton winger Royston Drenthe has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

The 38-year-old ex-Netherlands international was admitted to hospital on Friday.

The news was confirmed by FC de Rebellen, an agency representing former footballers including Drenthe.

A statement from the agency read: “Last Friday, Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke. Drenthe is currently receiving good care and is in good hands. The team and those involved hope for a speedy recovery.”

Drenthe began his professional career with Feyenoord before joining Real Madrid in 2007, where he won the La Liga title a year later.

He later had a loan spell at Everton during the 2011-12 season and also played for Reading and Sheffield Wednesday, among other clubs.

Everton also sent well wishes via X, stating: “Everyone at Everton wishes Royston Drenthe a full and speedy return to full health after reports he’s been taken to hospital.”

