Ex-Premier League referee Coote admits making indecent image of child

Former Premier League referee David Coote on Tuesday pleaded guilty to making an indecent image of a child.

The 43-year-old appeared at Nottingham Crown Court in connection with an allegation relating to a category A video, the most serious kind, recovered by police in February.

Coote, who wore a navy suit and black tie, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea during the six-minute hearing.

The former referee was granted conditional bail by Judge Nirmal Shant and told he must appear in court again on December 11.

The judge told Coote that she was ordering a pre-sentence report.

“You have pleaded guilty to a serious matter,” she said. “Whether this means custody or not will be decided when all the information is before the court, which is why I have ordered a pre-sentence report.”

Coote was sacked from his officiating role last year after a video showing him making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in 2020 came to light.