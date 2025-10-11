Ex-Amotekun boss tasks Adeleke on Omoyele’s prosecution, cadets’ profiling

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The pioneer Field Commandant, Osun Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu has charged the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to ensure that the incumbent Corp Commandant of the outfit, Isaac Omoyele faces prosecution for his nefarious activities.

He added that of the Governor wanted to save Amotekun Corps from being labeled killer outfit, Omoyele should be handed over to the police to explain his role in the killings at Akinlalu town.

Recall that Amotekun operatives opened fire on Akinlalu community, during which four persons were killed and several others injured, thereby attracting public outcry and police investigation.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday, the former Amotekun Field Commandant tasked the police team to fish out culpable Amotekun operatives rather than shutting its operation.

His words, “As bad as the current development in Osun Amotekun is, we should be conscious of the fact that the security outfit was a baby of necessity that should not be thrown away with bathwater.

“Yes, there’s no doubt about the fact that the leadership of the present Amotekun in Osun state is not fit, while there are very large number of bad eggs among the operatives, but there’s the need to separate the agency from their persons. Governor Ademola Adeleke should investigate the personnel with a view to profiling them.

“At this juncture, I want to call on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, who is also a legal mind, to please order the reopening of Amotekun Operational Base and division under lock, in the interest of the law.

“I appeal passionately to Governor Ademola Adeleke to immediately relieve Isaac Adekunle Omoyele of his duty as the Commander of Amotekun in order not to let the continued harbouring of the runaway Commander tarnish his image as the Chief Security Officer of the state, who is expected to protect the lives and property of the people he governing.

“However, the runaway Commander of Amotekun Corps in Osun, Isaac Adekunle Omoyele should be made to face the law, while all the criminal elements within the agency, most especially those who carried out the dastardly act in Akinlalu should be arrested and prosecuted”.