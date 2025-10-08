European Club Association rebrands as European Football Clubs

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi

The European Club Association representing the continent’s biggest sides has rebranded as European Football Clubs (EFC), the organisation announced on Wednesday.

Chaired by Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the EFC brings together more than 800 clubs from 55 countries and is recognised by European and global governing bodies UEFA and FIFA.

“EFC launches… as one unified voice of clubs, with the new name more clearly embodying and communicating who the organisation represents and what it stands for,” the EFC said in a statement released at its general assembly in Rome.

“EFC brings together men’s and women’s clubs of all sizes from across the continent — with the mission of helping every member club grow and develop, while ensuring that, collectively, clubs are central to decision-making on the regional and global football stages.”

The EFC said that over the last two years that it had more than tripled its membership and claimed it had played “a leading role” in “enhancing competition formats” to increase the number of clubs playing in European and international competitions.

While players have criticised the increasing number of fixtures in an already packed calendar, the EFC supported FIFA in the creation of the revamped, money-spinning Club World Cup. Chelsea won the tournament, beating PSG 3-0 in the final in New Jersey in July.

On Monday UEFA approved the staging of a Spanish La Liga and an Italian Serie A match in the United States and Australia respectively.