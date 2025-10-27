Europe Watch: Osimhen, Boniface impress as Iheanacho misses due to injury

Osimhen

League football continued last week across Europe after the third round of the UCL matches were played in midweek.

Like before, Nigerian players who are plying their trade in Europe continued their campaign season with their respective clubs and have featured again for their clubs.

Let’s take a look at them.

Friday

Victor Boniface was part of the Werder Bremen line-up which took to the pitch to take on Union Berlin. He made a much-improved shift and played a total of 84 minutes.

Moses Simon played the entire match for Paris FC as they fell to a 1-2 home defeat against Nantes, his former club.

Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuka came off the bench for Sevilla as the side fell to Real Sociedad away from home. While Chidera came on in the 66th minute, Chidera Ejuke came on in the 52nd minute.

Saturday

In the Championships, Semi Ajayi featured throughout for Hull City in their 1-1 home draw when they hosted Charlton.

Bright Osayi-Samuel did not get to play for Birmingham FC when they lost to Bristol FC away from home. The right-back was serving a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation.

Ademola Lookman played all the minutes for a struggling Atalanta in their 1-1 away draw at Cremonese.

Paul Onuachu was taken off in the second half of Trabzonspor’s 2-0 home win versus Elyuspor FC.

Victor Osimhen’s strike inspired Galatasaray to a comeback victory at home versus Goztepe.

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey’s Fulham fell to a late Bruno Guimares’ strike to lose away from home to Newcastle. Samuel Chukwuze did not feature still due to injuries. Alex Iwobi, however, reached a new milestone as he became the first Nigerian to make 300 appearances in the English Premier League.

Sunday

Nathan Tella did not appear in Bayern Leverkusen’s squad that edged Freiburg by two goals to nil because of an injury. His return, however, is still unknown.

The same situation is with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru who did not make it for Lazio when the team edged Juventus by a goal to nil.

Wilfred Ndidi featured for the entire minutes for Besiktas in their 1-1 away draw at Kasimpasa.

Bruno Onyemachi regained his starting berth for Olympiacos and featured throughout their 2-0 home victory against AEK Athens.

Kelechi Iheanacho, however, did not get to feature for Celtic in their 3-1 away loss at Hearts due to an injury he sustained in Wednesday night’s victory over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Europa League.

Cyril Dessers still has not got back to the pitch for Panathinaikos F.C. due to an injury as they thrashed Asteras Tripolis F.C. by two goals to nil.

In the English Premier League, Tolu Akorodare came on in the 84th minute for Wolves as they fell to a home defeat to Burnley.

Christanstus Uche finally got back for Crystal Palace in the Premier League as they fell to an away loss to league leaders Arsenal. The former Getafe man made his first European appearance for Crystal Palace on Thursday when AEK Larnaca upset Crystal Palace by a goal to nil.

Taiwo Awoniyi was part of the substitute that came on for Nottingham Forest as they fell to Bournemouth away from home. It was the team’s league debut under new coach Sean Dyche, and it just brought them back down to earth despite winning their European contest on Thursday.