Ethical reporting key to child protection, UNICEF tells journalists

unicef

… Restates commitment to children’s rights

By Dayo Johnson, Chioma Obinna & Rotimi Ojomoyela

Nigerian journalists have been urged to prioritise ethical reporting when covering issues affecting children, ensuring that their coverage protects the rights, dignity, and safety of minors.

Making the call on Monday in Ibadan, Oyo State, during a two-day media training on ethical journalism and child rights reporting, the Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, described ethical reporting on children as both a professional standard and a moral obligation.

Lafoucriere in her welcome address at the event organised by the Child Rights Information Bureau, CRIB, of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, said UNICEF believes that every child has the right to be seen, heard, and protected.

“It is about ensuring that children are portrayed with dignity, that their stories are told with care, and that their rights are never compromised in the pursuit of headlines or profit,” Lafoucriere stated.

Explaining why ethical reporting is crucial, she said, “It protects the most vulnerable. Children are not miniature adults—they are still developing emotionally, mentally, and socially. When we report on children, especially those affected by violence, conflict, or abuse, we must do so with the utmost sensitivity.”

Lafoucriere added that ethical journalism builds trust in an age of misinformation. “When you report responsibly, you become a trusted source of information, helping communities understand, heal, and grow. The stories you tell influence how society sees its children—and how children see themselves,” she said.

“By choosing to report ethically, you are helping to build a Nigeria where every child is valued, protected, and given the opportunity to thrive,” she concluded.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information, Mr. Chinasa Ogbodo, represented by CRIB Assistant Director, Mr. Toye Falayi, said that although the Child Rights Act has been domesticated in 33 states, more effort is needed to ensure full protection of children across the country.

He noted that the government continues to train communication professionals and engage media institutions such as the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) to integrate child rights reporting into journalism education.

“The media holds immense power—to inform, inspire, and hold institutions accountable. But with that power comes a responsibility to report with integrity, sensitivity, and respect for human dignity,” Ogbodo said.

“Every image, every word, and every frame we publish can have lasting consequences for a child’s life, safety, and future.”

Speaking, the Acting Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnership for UNICEF Nigeria, Ms. Sussan Akila, stressed the importance of responsible storytelling and the need for journalists to remain trusted voices for children.

“All of us seated here have important responsibilities, yet we left our work and travelled from different parts of the country because of the importance of this discussion,” she said. “As UNICEF and the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, we truly appreciate this sacrifice and believe these two days will not be in vain.”

Akila explained that journalists play a crucial role in protecting children who cannot speak for themselves. “Children are often called the leaders of tomorrow, but can they represent themselves? No. That is why we must ensure that when we speak for them, we do it right,” she said.

She cautioned against exposing children to harm through insensitive coverage. “When we don’t report responsibly, we may cause more harm than good. Ethical reporting protects their rights, ensures justice when violated, and keeps them safe in the process,” she said.

Akila warned journalists to avoid revealing the identities of minors in sensitive cases and to resist editorial pressures that could lead to unethical practices.

“Sometimes editors demand stories to be told a certain way, but as the foot soldiers, we must know what is right. The most important rule is to do no harm,” she emphasised.

She described the training as a “way to strengthen journalists as partners of trust for children,” urging them to focus on accuracy and integrity rather than sensationalism. “We must report stories that are reliable, balanced, and uphold the dignity of children,” she said.

Commending the Southwest media for their commitment, Akila added: “This is one of our strongest zones. We’ve seen the amazing work many of you have done to protect children’s rights. Over these two days, we’ll have honest conversations about the challenges journalists face when reporting child issues and how to handle them better.”

Akila, described the training as both a refresher and a call to action. She said the goal was to ensure that every story about a child in Nigeria is “rooted in truth, respect, and an unwavering commitment to their rights.”

Also speaking, a UNICEF Child Rights Specialist, Mr. Jide Johnson, noted that children remain the most vulnerable to poverty and abuse, adding that ethical reporting plays a key role in addressing issues such as early marriage, trafficking, sexual abuse, and female genital mutilation.

Similarly, Geoffrey Njoku, a UNICEF Communication Consultant, traced the evolution of children’s rights from international declarations to Nigeria’s domestication of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) as the Child Rights Act (CRA) in 2003.

Njoku, who commended Lagos State for its progress in child protection, said the media must always prioritise the “best interest of the child” and respect their views.

“Do not harm any child; avoid questions, attitudes, or comments that are judgmental or insensitive to cultural values, that place a child in danger, or that expose them to humiliation or renewed trauma,” he advised. “Do not discriminate in choosing children to interview because of sex, race, age, religion, or physical ability.”

On her part, UNICEF Communication Officer, Blessing Ejiofor, said journalists, as champions of human rights, have a responsibility to use their platforms to promote positive change for children and families across Nigeria.

“As champions of human rights, we all have a duty to prioritise and promote change that will improve the lives of children and their families through our channels and networks,” she said.