Eric Bellinger, Tiwa Savage team up for Afrobeats-R&B anthem “Understood” remix

B Ayo Onikoyi

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Eric Bellinger returns with a fresh new single, “Understood (Remix),” featuring acclaimed Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage. This vibrant collaboration fuses soulful R&B with the irresistible rhythms of Afrobeats, delivering a heartfelt exploration of love, communication and emotional depth brought to life through smooth vocals and captivating melodies.

“I’ve been a fan of Tiwa for years,” says Bellinger . “I first met her through my longtime friend and producer Harmony Samuels, who worked with her before I even started releasing solo music. I always hoped we’d collaborate, and now, over a decade later, it finally happened!”

The track serves as the lead single from Bellinger’s album releasing on 26 September 2025, It All Makes Sense, an evolution of the sound he explored on his 2024 release, It’ll All Make Sense Later, which featured the original version of “Understood.” Recorded in Cape Town, South Africa with a collective of African artists, producers and songwriters, the 2024 project was what Eric describes as a “faith walk,” and a transformative journey that pushed him to boldly explore new musical territory in a way that feels both authentic and global.

Beyond the new single, Bellinger continues to engage his fans in the creative process for his albums. For It All Makes Sense, he shared short performance clips of several tracks from the album and invited fans to vote for the next single. The winner “Vogue” is now the centerpiece of an #OpenVerseChallenge, where aspiring singers submitted their own verses. Selected submissions are featured on Bellinger’s Instagram, allowing followers to vote and comment on their favorites.

In addition, Bellinger recently launched his own independent distribution label, All Wins Entertainment. “It’s been a long time coming, so much blood, sweat, and tears to get here and we’re still just getting started,” he says. “There’s been a void in artist development, and I’m dedicating my time and energy to bringing that back. We’re here to build the kind of foundation that made the music industry great in the first place.

Bellinger will be doing a media tour in Nigeria and Ghana in October to promote his single with Tiwa and his latest Album. He is also billed to perform at Megastar Man of the Decade Awards coming up soon.