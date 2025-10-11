Enugu State shines at 2025 Nigerian GovTech Awards

…as ENGIS, Enugu North LGA win top honours for digital innovation

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State has once again demonstrated its leadership in digital innovation and public sector transformation under Governor Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, clinching two prestigious awards at the ongoing 2025 Nigerian GovTech Awards organized by the Presidency and held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the event, the Enugu Geographic Information System (ENGIS), under the leadership of Chiwetalu Nwatu, received the Award of Excellence in Geographic Information Service. The award recognizes ENGIS’s outstanding achievements in digital mapping, land administration, and geospatial intelligence, which have earned widespread commendation.

Recall that Governor Mbah, in March 2024, signed the Enugu State Geographic Information System Service Bill into law before officially commissioning the system on December 16, 2024.

Since its inception, ENGIS—led by Mr. Nwatu—has revolutionized land management in the state by reducing the processing time for land title documents from months to just 48 hours, curbing land grabbing, digitizing land records, and significantly minimizing land disputes. These strides have positioned ENGIS as one of the most efficient and impactful agencies under the Mbah administration.

Addressing the press, Mr. Nwatu expressed delight over the recognition, noting that the commendations from the public and the Bureau of Public Service Reforms—an office under the Presidency—reflect the agency’s commitment to service excellence.

“The success of ENGIS exemplifies Governor Mbah’s visionary leadership and his dedication to leveraging technology for effective governance,” Nwatu said. “His reforms have empowered agencies to work smarter and serve citizens better, ushering in a new era of efficiency and digital growth in Enugu State.”

Observers and residents alike have praised Governor Mbah for fostering a digital ecosystem that enhances transparency, attracts investors, and boosts public confidence. His commitment to technology-driven governance has positioned Enugu as a model of innovation and accountability in land administration.

In another major recognition, Dr. Ibenaku Harford Onoh, Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, was named the Digital Local Government Chairman of the Year.

The Presidency conferred this honor in recognition of the council’s groundbreaking digital initiatives, including the Shop Allocation Management System, an automated revenue collection portal, and a dedicated website for the LGA—all designed to enhance efficiency and transparency in governance.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr. Onoh described the recognition as “a call to do more,” attributing his council’s achievements to the Tomorrow is Here agenda of Governor Mbah.

“Governor Mbah’s forward-thinking policies have inspired local governments to embrace technology in their operations,” Onoh said. “Enugu North LGA will continue to build on these foundations to deliver better services to our people.”

The chairman further assured that more technology-driven projects would be rolled out in the coming months to bring governance closer to the people and improve service delivery across the local government area.