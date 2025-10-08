Enugu Senator dumps LP for APC

…APC Senators now 73, PDP 28; LP 4; NNPP 1; SDP 1 and APGA 2

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATOR Kelvin Chukwu, Enugu East, on Tuesday dumped the Labour Party, LP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Chukwu’s defection was announced at plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

According to the Senator, he was cross-carpeting because of what he described as the collapse of internal democracy and the tattered nature of the LP.

In his remarks, Akpabio, who congratulated Chukwu, said that Nigeria will not be a one-party state as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will register more parties.

With this development, APC Senators are now 73, PDP 28, LP 4, NNPP 1, SDP 1 and APGA 2, which brings the total to 109.

