Enugu: Mbah, 24 Lawmakers, 260 Councillors, entire Exco set to join APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Enugu State is on the brink of total collapse as Governor Peter Mbah prepares to lead a massive exodus of the state’s entire political structure into the All Progressives Congress APC.

In what party leaders described as the “death knell” of the PDP in Enugu, APC caretaker chairman in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, revealed in Abuja that Mbah will formally defect on Tuesday October 14, 2024, accompanied by all 260 ward councillors, 24 members of the State House of Assembly, National Assembly members and the entire PDP State Executive Committee.

“Political evangelism has started. We went to the governor, and he has agreed to move with us into APC. He is not coming alone, he is coming with the whole structure of Enugu PDP,” Nwoye declared, drawing thunderous applause at the inauguration of the Enugu APC caretaker committee on Friday in Abuja.

The defection, described by insiders as the most consequential political realignment in the Southeast since 1999, will effectively bury the PDP’s 25-year dominance in Enugu and reposition the Southeast in Nigeria’s ruling coalition.

APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda who inaugurated the caretaker committee charged the new Enugu leadership to consolidate the shock defection into a lasting political conquest:

“APC is home for all. The person who came yesterday, today, or tomorrow has equal rights. Our goal is simple; to expand, to win and to deliver overwhelming victory in 2027,” Yilwatda said.

Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu, said the development marks the return of the Southeast to national relevance.

“We will no longer play second fiddle. With Enugu in APC, the Southeast has found its voice again”, he declared.

Party leaders believe that the move will decimate PDP’s influence in the region, open the floodgates for defections in Anambra and Abia, and give APC its strongest foothold yet in the Southeast ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Where Enugu goes, the Southeast goes. Never again will opposition dominate our region. Governor Mbah has transformed Enugu in two years. Now he will anchor APC’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the Southeast”, said Nwoye.

