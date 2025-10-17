Enugu LP chairman, entire ward excos resign, join Mbah in APC

By Chinedu Adonu

Barely 48 hours after the political tsunami that swept the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in Enugu into the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu East Local Government Area, Afam Joseph Ogbene, has resigned from the party along with the entire ward executive and defected to the APC.

Addressing APC leaders and a crowd of supporters who equally joined him in the party at Umuchigbo, Iji-Nike, Civic Centre, Ogbene said his decision was inspired by the foresight and purposeful leadership of Governor Peter Mbah, who officially moved from the PDP to the APC on Tuesday.

He described the decision as difficult but necessary, noting that the move was in alignment with his desire to support Mbah’s developmental vision for Enugu State.

“Today, I address you, the good people of Enugu East Local Government Area, out of the fullness of my heart. It is with hope, expectations, and excitement that I announce my decision to resign my position as Chairman of the Labour Party in Enugu East and to also withdraw my membership of the party,” he said.

“This decision was not made lightly, considering the hard work and sacrifices we invested in building the party of our dreams. Unfortunately, those efforts were rendered futile by internal crises orchestrated by enemies within.

“After wide consultations with my family, friends, and supporters, I decided to formally resign and join the APC. When I heard of the imminent defection of our amiable and hardworking Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, from the PDP to the APC, I became convinced that this was the right time to align with him in his mission to rebuild and transform Enugu State.”

Ogbene added that his supporters and ward executives had also resolved to join the APC in solidarity with the governor’s “uncommon and unprecedented developmental strides.”

“We are committed to supporting His Excellency, Dr. Mbah, out of our own free will. We recognise his performance since assuming office and believe in his capacity to deliver even more. Hence, we are not considering any alternative in 2027,” he declared.

Receiving Ogbene and his team on behalf of the governor, the Honourable Commissioner for Rural Development, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, commended their courage and described the defection as “a total collapse of the Labour Party in Enugu East.”

“You are a leader per excellence,” Ogbodo said. “What is happening here today is historic — the first total collapse of the Labour Party in any local government area of the state. The mammoth crowd here today shows your influence and credibility.

“It is time for Ndigbo to join the mainstream of national politics where power and opportunities are shared. We can no longer afford to play fragmented politics. Power in Nigeria is shared at the centre, and we must be where it is shared.”

On his part, the chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Pastor Beloved-Dan Anike welcomed Ogbene into the APC, noting that the collapse of the Labour Party in Enugu East Local Government, a first in the entire state, was a thing of joy.