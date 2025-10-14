Breaking: Enugu Governor Peter Mbah defects to APC

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has officially dumped the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Mbah announced his defection in a televised address on Tuesday.

He said, “Today, after a long reflection, we have made the decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party and join the All Progressives Congress.”

Mbah explained that his decision to join the PDP was informed by the need to reshape Enugu and reorganise the politics of the state.

“Today, I stand before you to announce a break from the past and to share a decision that will shape the road ahead. This concerns our values, how we organize ourselves politically and how we secure the future of our project and our people.

“Leadership sometimes demands painful decisions in the service of higher princpiles and goals. And there comes a time, when everyone must make a bold choice to determine their destiny.”

Vanguard News