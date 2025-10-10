End insecurity in South-West now, Yoruba group tells Tinubu

By Innocent Anaba

Leaders of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Self-Determination Movement, YSDM, have called on President Bola Tinubu to take urgent and decisive action against the growing wave of insecurity in Yorubaland, particularly the increasing cases of kidnapping, banditry, and attacks on rural communities.



The call was made during a peaceful protest held in Lagos on Friday, where members of the group gathered to express their frustration and demand federal intervention.



Speaking at the protest, Opeoluwa Akinola, a leader of the group, described the current security situation as “Unbearable,” lamenting the killing of innocent people and the fear instilled in Yorubaland farming communities.



He said: “Our people are being killed by armed Fulani groups. Farmers can no longer go to their farms, and our women are being raped daily.



“This crisis has lingered for too long, and we are saying it must end now. As we speak, no fewer than 24 communities have been affected.”



Akinola also urged the Federal Government to reinstate Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, describing him as a “son of the soil” who had shown a strong commitment to defending the region.



According to the group, Igboho could play a critical role in coordinating community-led security efforts if given institutional support.



A women leader in the Ifelodun Apapo Omo Yoruba group, Mrs. Funmilayo Oguniyi, acknowledged the efforts of security agencies but stressed that more needed to be done to ensure peace and protection for families in the region.



“Many kidnappings are happening around Yorubaland borders. Our people are abducted when they travel, and often, they never return.



“We invest so much in our children, sending them to school, only for them to be kidnapped and killed for no just cause,” she added.



Prophet Ologun Loluwa, a youth leader and spiritual figure within the group, called the situation a national emergency, urging leaders to rise beyond politics to tackle what he termed a “national monster.



“Insecurity has grown into a monster. From North to South, East to West, we hear daily reports of killings, kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism.



“This is not the heritage our forebears left us. We refuse to accept a Nigeria where Yoruba sons and daughters live as strangers in their own land,” he added.



The group vowed to continue advocating and protesting until the government takes bold and strategic action to safeguard the lives and property of citizens across the zone.