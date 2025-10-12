Emergency Rule: Court sets date for ruling

Court

As Farah Dagogo insists Tinubu erred in suspending elected officials

By Daniel Abia P/Harcourt

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed October 31, 2025, for its ruling on jurisdiction in the suit filed by former Member of the House of Representatives and 2023 Rivers State governorship aspirant, Dr. Farah Dagogo, challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s constitutional authority to suspend democratically elected officials during the declaration of Emergency Rule in Rivers State.

The case, Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/50/2025, lists as defendants the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (Rtd.), who served as the Rivers State Sole Administrator during the six months of emergency rule period.

During Friday’s proceedings, counsel to the plaintiff, Barrister Babafemi Adegbite, adopted the written arguments filed in support of the court’s jurisdiction to hear the matter. The Presiding Judge, Justice James Omotosho, after listening to the defendants’ counsels’ opposition to the submissions, reserved ruling and fixed October 31 for ruling on the matter.

Speaking to journalists after the court session, Barrister Adegbite reaffirmed his client’s position that President Tinubu acted beyond his constitutional powers by suspending the elected officials of both the executive and legislative arms of the Rivers State Government.

“We have demonstrated before the court, through decided authorities, that the President erred in suspending duly elected officials,” Adegbite said, adding that “even though they have now been reinstated, the action remains unconstitutional. We need a clear judicial pronouncement to prevent future occurrences.”

He stressed that the restoration of the affected officials does not render the case academic, emphasizing that the central issue concerns constitutional integrity and the limits of presidential power.

“We told the court that if we stay silent or withdraw the case, what happens if another President decides to take similar action tomorrow? This is why the judiciary must speak decisively and declare such actions illegal, null, and void,” he added.

Adegbite further clarified that the suit is distinct from earlier emergency rule cases struck out by the court for lack of jurisdiction, arguing that the facts and legal issues in Dr. Dagogo’s case are different.

“We made the court understand that our case is clearly distinguishable from those dismissed earlier. After adopting our submissions, the court reserved judgment until October 31,” he said.

The case was initially filed at the Port Harcourt Division of the Federal High Court, but was later reassigned to the Abuja Division following a directive from the Attorney General of the Federation to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.