Emami faults usage of Warri kingdom by non-Itsekiri monarchs 

A promoter of Itsekiri culture and tradition, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has faulted the usage of Warri Kingdom by non-Itsekiri monarchs, noting that non- Itsekiri monarchs in Warri Federal Constituency, attaching ‘Warri Kingdom’ to their titles, are equating themselves with Itsekiri chiefs.

Emami speaking during a low key celebration to mark the 8th year anniversary of his installation as Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom said there are historical records, where Ijaws and Urhobos in Warri Federal Constituency demanded their separation from Warri Kingdom.

According to him “my installation as Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom on October 20, 2017 by the 20th Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli and the subsequent crowning of Eheneden Erediauwa as the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, on October 20, 2016, wasn’t a coincidence, but wish of the good ancestors.

He noted that the celebration was low key, because of the recent passing of Chairman of Otiri/Emami family, Mr. Samson Orighoye Emami, even as he averred that whenever he sits on the Ologbotsere stool in his house at Egbokodo, Warri, whatever pronouncement he makes, usually comes to fruition.

Emami, went down memory lane to reveal how his late father, Chief Akonu Emami, was installed a Chief of Warri Kingdom in 1979, same year that the 38th Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo n’Oba n’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Erediauwa I, was crowned.

“Nobody can stop me from speaking for Itsekiri, whatever is due for Itsekiri, must be given to Itsekiri.

“Only God knows why he placed Itsekiris, Ijaws and Urhobos together, so none of the tribes, should try to take what belongs to another. God doesn’t place people in a location, without giving them leadership”, Chief Emami, asserted.

Emami said he has pleaded with the ancestors to forgive some Itsekiris who thought they placed curse on him and his supporters.

“God will continue to bless President Bola Tinubu, for the positive way he is governing the country and God will also bless Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori

“The benefits that Governor Sheriff will get from the Federal Government, I will equally get from the state government. Even though I didn’t work for Sheriff’s emergence, I worked for President Tinubu’s victory.

“Anything Itsekiri wants from government at the federal and state levels, may our good ancestors, make us get them.”

Spokesman of Ologbotsere Descendants Worldwide, Mr. Alex Eyengho, who addressed newsmen, during the ceremony, re-echoed Chief Emami’s position as regards unity in Warri kingdom and the different titles of non-Itsekiri Monarchs in Warri Federal Constituency.

Chief Mike Odeli, Pa. Wanikone Otsemaye, Pa. Robinson Abiyere, Pa. Monday Alayigba, Engr. Tuoyo Omatsuli, Mr. Canaan Ajagbawa, Hon. Alex Bawo Nanna, Mr. John Omatsola, Esimaje Omaghomi Besidone, Mr. Moses Pessu, Hon. Orighomisan Omatsuli and Mr. David Ighomenyetan, were among Ologbotsere Descendants and dignitaries present.