El-Rufai’s merger plan faces setback as Zainab Sani resigns from SDP

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The planned merger between the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), reportedly championed by former Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has encountered a setback following the resignation of Hajia Zainab Sani, the SDP Women Leader in Kaduna State.

Zainab, a grassroots mobilizer from Giwa Local Government Area, announced her resignation on Thursday, citing the party’s “loss of direction and connection with the people.”

“I can no longer remain in a party that has lost touch with the people,” she said. “The SDP has failed to demonstrate a people-first agenda. Our people are still battling poverty, insecurity, and hunger.”

Zainab, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of El-Rufai’s long-time allies, was considered a key figure in the ongoing SDP–ADC merger consultations. Her exit is viewed by analysts as a significant setback to the merger talks.

Political observers in Kaduna told Vanguard that her resignation could alter the emerging political dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections, especially as the SDP continues to face internal challenges.

“Zainab’s departure is not just symbolic—it’s strategic,” one analyst noted. “She commands considerable influence among women and youths across rural communities in Kaduna.”

Sources close to her hinted that she is already in talks to return to the APC with several women mobilizers from northern and central Kaduna.

If confirmed, her return could further boost Governor Uba Sani’s grassroots support base and reinforce his administration’s efforts toward inclusive governance and rural development.

Analysts say the development may also signal a shift in Kaduna’s political landscape—from elite-driven maneuvers to more people-focused engagement—as political alignments continue to take shape ahead of 2027.