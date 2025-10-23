Ekiti peace concert: Gratitude Tribe pushes vision for gospel, creative growth

Faith-based praise and worship group, Gratitude Tribe, has concluded plans to hold the fourth edition of Ekiti Peace Concert, saying it is part of a long-term vision to build a thriving gospel and creative ecosystem within Ekiti.

The group said the concert is aimed at encouraging talent, celebrating originality and supporting young people to rise and shine for the Kingdom of God.

Convener of the Gratitude Tribe, Adetunji Aribasoye, in a statement, said the theme for this year is: ‘Amazing Grace,’ adding that it would serve as a spiritual gathering for reflection, thanksgiving and communion across all denominations.

The statement reads: “This years’ edition will be held on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti. Over the years, the Ekiti Peace Concert, an inter-denominational worship event, has become one of the most anticipated gatherings of worshippers in Ekiti State and South-West Nigeria — a powerful convergence of faith, music, and community spirit.

“The first and second editions established the concert as more than an event; but as a movement of peace, unity, and revival. It has become a rallying point for believers across all denominations, young and aging, to lift one voice in thanksgiving and to declare peace over our land.

“In previous editions, we’ve had notable gospel legends like Evangelist Bola Are, Sola Allyson, Tosin Bee, Mike Abdul, Tosin Bee, Deborah Ajayi, Adeyinka Alaseyori, and many others grace our stage. We’ve also had a surprise appearance by the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, who joined us in a moving moment of worship and thanksgiving that remains unforgettable in the hearts of all who attended. This year’s edition, Ekiti Peace Concert 4.0, promises to be bigger, bolder, and even more spiritually electrifying. The theme for this year is Amazing Grace.

“To build a community of worshipers and connect them to the love of God, expressed in Jesus through worship. We desire to lead worshippers into unfathomable worship experience, bringing God’s people to His throne through musical excellence, inspiration and gratitude.

“The Ekiti Peace Concert has, over the years, contributed immensely to the growth of the gospel music industry in Ekiti State. It has become a launchpad for many young and homegrown artists who have gone on to achieve remarkable recognition.

“This year, we are extending that tradition even further. A special segment of the concert will spotlight young, uprising gospel artists from within Ekiti and neighbouring states — giving them the chance to share the stage with renowned ministers and worship leaders.

“This is part of our long-term vision to build a thriving gospel and creative ecosystem within Ekiti — one that encourages talent, celebrates originality, and supports our young people to rise and shine for the Kingdom of God.

“As part of our success stories from the past three years, we are proud to highlight the constitution of The Gratitude Tribe Praise Team, which has grown to become a household name in worship within and outside Ekiti State.”