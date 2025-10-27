Ekiti Guber: APC adopts Oyebanji, extends olive branch to Kayode Ojo

Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti – The All Progressive Congress (APC) has affirmed the candidature of Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji as the consensus candidate of the party for the 2026 gubernatorial election in the State.

The motion was moved in Ado-Ekiti on Monday by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and seconded by the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Stephen Aribasoye, in line with Section 84(11) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Vanguard observed heavy presence around the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, with operatives from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps stationed at key points to ensure a hitch-free process.

Vehicular movement around the venue was restricted, and checkpoints were mounted along major routes leading to the area.

The atmosphere at the pavilion turned jubilant as party members broke into chants, expressing confidence that the APC would retain the governorship seat in 2026.

The governor who is the sole candidate was unanimously affirmed by a total of 885 delegates five each from 177 wards across the state in line with the party’s internal electoral guidelines and electoral Act 2020.

His emergence followed the withdrawal of Mrs. Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo and the earlier disqualification of Kayode Ojo and Abimbola Olajumoke, who failed to meet the party’s requirements, which paved the way for Oyebanji’s affirmation as the APC consensus candidate.

Omolayo, who officially stepped down during the governorship primary held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, said her decision was based on the governor Oyebanji’s sterling performance and the need to sustain his administration’s developmental strides.

She said she had collapsed her political structure across the 16 local government areas in support of Oyebanji’s re-election bid, describing her withdrawal as an act of loyalty to the party and commitment to Ekiti’s progress.

The Consensus Congress Committee led by Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, officially ratified Oyebanji’s candidacy, with Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo as the deputy chairman of the committee.

Announcing the result, Governor Ododo, said the exercise was conducted in line with the Constitution of the APC, Electoral Acts and all legal requirements guiding the emergence of a flag bearer.

He commended stakeholders and party members for their peaceful conduct, describing the consensus arrangement that produced Oyebanji as a milestone in the nation’s political evolution.

Ododo said that Ekiti has once again set a remarkable precedence in Nigeria’s electoral history, saying that with the successful completion of the exercise, the era of wasting material and human resources on litigations was over.

He praised Oyebanji’s administration for promoting good governance primarily anchored on transparency, inclusion and accountability, adding that his return as candidate placed the APC in a strong position ahead of next year’s election.

His words, “The issue of material resources wasting away on litigation is over. The issue of killing one another is over. There is a need to learn from Governor Oyebanji’s style of politics.

“Ekiti has set a precedence in the history of the country’s electoral system that all other states should emulate.

“This exercise is another democratization of APC’s internal process. Ekiti has set a model for others to emulate. The endorsement of Governor Oyebanji mirrors the trust and confidence of the people in his leadership”.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Oyebanji described the endorsement as an affirmation of the collective decision of thousands of APC members across the state.

He expressed deep appreciation to the leaders and delegates for the trust and support, assuring he would not take confidence reposed in him for granted.

Oyebanji, who added that his emergence as the consensus candidate reflected political maturity and unity within the APC, said that there was no victor or vanquished in the contest, noting that all aspirants were winners.

He extended a hand of fellowship to his co-aspirant, Engr. Kayode Ojo and called for cooperation to ensure total victory for the APC in the 2026 governorship poll and

Oyebanji urged party members to return to their respective wards and continue mobilizing grassroots support ahead of the commencement of the governorship campaign in the state.

The Governor cautioned against internal wrangling, character assassination and divisive tendencies that could undermine the unity of the party.

He further expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support, encouragement, and political guidance, noting that the successful outcome of the primary was largely due to the President’s leadership and commitment to internal democracy.

“I appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his support and encouragement and everything he did for what we are witnessing today. It happened due to his political dexterity

“I have been around for more than two decades, and this is the first time a ruling party will be presenting a consensus candidate. This is a demonstration of political maturity.

“I hereby accept this honour to fly the flag of our great party in the next year’s gubernatorial election, coming up in the state, and I will never take this honour for granted.

“To my opponents in the race, be assured that there is no victor nor vanquished. We are in the race together, and the party belongs to all of us.

” Please, let’s come together to lift Ekiti, as I am ever ready to embrace everyone, without segregation. I plead that all forms of character assassination, cyber bullying, abuses on social media should stop”. He added