EIICC: Laying bare the truth

By Simon Ebegbulem

Shut the eyes, pretend you’re dead, then await how many will mourn your hereafter. Many will go saying, ‘our incorrigible friend is gone.’

The foregoing can best be likened to the nauseating hoopla by identifiable killjoys, over their evil wish that the newly inaugurated state of the art Emmanuel Iwuayanwu International Conference Centre (EIICC) Owerri, an architectural masterpiece of world standard, come crashing down.

Better to state it at the onset, and in very clear terms that nowhere did any collapse occur anywhere around or within the vicinity of the magnificent EIICC Owerri, but for a well managed workplace accident in the ongoing infrastructural consolidation of complementing the power system with seamless round the clock solar power fallback wit construction of 300 solar panels.

Unknown to many residents of Imo State, the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), had in its recent weather forecast warned of impending category 2 hurricane-like wind to be experienced in some parts of the country.

Put in proper perspective, a hurricane is measured using what is called the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with intensity ranging between one and five calibrated on maximum sustained wind speed and the potential for property damage. Hazards such as storm surge and heavy rainfall while they may not be included in wind speed category are however considered in such forecasts.

Such being the prevailing situation under which such a priority project progress as to schedule, the effect of what has rightly been confirmed as a category 2 hurricane around the area of construction cannot be ruled out nor discountenanced.

Notwithstanding, no damage of significance was recorded at the EIICC OWERRI, owing to the competence, expertise, forward looking projections and on-hand mastery and dexterity of those handling the solar panels installation work.

Why then will it not amaze Nigerians, including residents of the state, and others from the outside, to hear alarmists’ cry of wolf where non existed?

While sister states, including a high powered government delegation from Sokoto State, come calling, with a view of replicating what is on ground in Imo State, naysayers and shameless agents of retrogression and purveyors of scenes from the art of darkness keep seeking fallacies of decay and stagnation.

Wishful thinking it is.

Imo State, under the able leadership of His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, surely remain undeterred in commitment to scaling heights yet attained and reaching beyond expectations in the delivery of the dividends of democracy in all ramifications. Please let’s not play politics with this but appreciate the good heart of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma in ensuring that Imo is GREAT AGAIN!

Ebegbulem is a veteran journalist and writes from Owerri