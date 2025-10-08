EdTech Indaba 2025 charts new course for technology-driven learning in Nigeria

By Kenneth Oboh

Educators, policymakers, and technology experts gathered in Aba, Abia State, on Saturday, 4th October, for the inaugural EdTech Indaba 2025, a summit focused on exploring innovative ways to integrate technology into Nigeria’s education system.

The event, themed “Smart Learning for a Smart Future,” provided a platform for open discussions, hands-on learning, and knowledge sharing among teachers, school administrators, and digital education advocates. It was organized in collaboration with the Abia State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, and supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Focus on Smart Learning and Innovation

In his keynote address, Dr. David Kalu, the Abia State Commissioner for Science and Technology, emphasized the government’s continued investment in digital education and the importance of equipping teachers with the skills needed to prepare students for a technology-driven world.

The convener of the summit and CEO of Ashpot, Psalms Kalu, opened the event with a talk on the theme “Smart Learning for a Smart Future,” encouraging participants to rethink traditional teaching methods and embrace adaptable, tech-based approaches to classroom instruction.

Interactive Learning and Demonstrations

The summit featured several interactive sessions, including live demonstrations of educational technology tools designed to simplify classroom management and engage young learners.

Among these were the unveiling of EarlyStart, a coding app designed to introduce children to basic programming concepts, and a live demonstration of Schoolzy, a digital platform for managing school operations and lesson planning.

Participants also took part in an EdTech quiz competition, where winners received educational materials and gadgets including Wi-Fi routers and laptops, in recognition of their performance and participation.

Commitment to Teacher Development

At the close of the event, Kalu announced plans for a three-week Teachers’ Digital Literacy Bootcamp, aimed at deepening teachers’ capacity to integrate digital tools into their classrooms. The bootcamp will focus on practical skills development, with opportunities for selected participants to pursue international certifications.

He noted that the summit’s success demonstrated a growing appetite among Nigerian educators for innovation and collaboration in digital learning.

Looking Ahead

The EdTech Indaba 2025 marks the beginning of what organizers hope will become an annual platform for dialogue, innovation, and professional development in Nigeria’s education technology sector.

Participants and facilitators described the summit as timely, citing the need for continuous adaptation of classroom teaching methods to meet the challenges of the digital age.