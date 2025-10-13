Edo LG APC leaders back Okpebholo’s administration

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – LEADERS and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikpoba-Okha local government area on Sunday passed a vote of confidence on the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo saying he has steered the state toward progress and prosperity as well as inspired confidence in the hearts of the citizens

This was part of resolutions reached at the end of Ikpoba-Okha APC leaders meeting held at the residence of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonyima.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, they noted that various initiatives launched under Okpebholo’s administration, such as the Flyover bridge and other road projects demonstrated the Governor’s commitment to improving the quality of life for all Edo citizens and commended the governor’s efforts to enhancing infrastructure, education, healthcare and the focus on economic development and job creation.

According to the communique, “We, the good people of Ikpoba-Okha APC, hereby pass a vote of confidence on you for your seamless efforts to make Ikpoba-OkhaEdo State a better place for all.

“As you continue to navigate the challenges and opportunities that come your way, please know that you have our full support. Your leadership and vision for a better Edo State resonate with our aspirations, and we stand behind you in your quest to elevate our state to even greater heights.”

Addressing the gathering, Hon Agbonyima urged the APC members to be patient with the administration of Okpebholo and cautioned against having a divided party in the state.

His words, “What is important is working as a team. We can never win any election if we are not working together.

“Okpebholo is working. He is among the Governors that are working. We have to be patient. Promises were made to the Legacy PDP group. Some of you complained that they are PDP. Do not forget they supported us and we cannot push them away.

“We should not start complaining and making derogatory statements at this time. We have other positions that people complained about.

Our Governor has said Ikpoba-Okha is the most populated local government. He said he will do all to ensure Ikpoba-Okha benefits the most.”

Ikpoba-Okha APC Chairman, Hon Sunny Ogbewe, urged the party members to believe in the ability of Okpebholo to deliver good governance.