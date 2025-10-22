Edo Govt sends heads of local govt administration on compulsory leave

Map of Edo State.

The Edo State Government has ordered heads of Local Government Administration (HoLGAs) across the 18 local councils to proceed on compulsory leave.

The Chairman of the Edo State Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Wednesday in Benin.

Adjoto ordered that they should hand over the running of their office to the Director of Administrative and General Services pending further directives from the commission.

In a twist to the directive, the chairman ordered the Akoko-Edo HoLGA and its Director of Finance (DFA) to embark on compulsory leave following an alleged petition levelled against them.

He asked all the concerned officers to hand over properly and comply with this directive without delay.

He said the move was to revamp the local government administration in the state.

“In line with the Shine Agenda of His Excellency, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, we moved around, made some observations, and after our tour of the entire 18 local governments, the commission met and took some decisions.

” Those decisions are part of what we are about to communicate to the general public.

“One of the decisions we have taken is a directive to all heads of the local government administration to proceed on compulsory leave, effective today (Oct. 22),” Adjoto said.

According to him, this is in line with the ongoing restructuring and revamping of the local government system aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency.

He said that it was also to promote accountability, transparency, and repositioning of the commission for improved service delivery.

“Consequent upon this, the commission hereby directs all Heads of Local Government Administration across the 18 local governments to proceed on compulsory leave with effect from today.”

Adjoto, a former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, said the compulsory leave was necessary to avoid undue interference and allow for a thorough assessment of administrative operations at the local government level.

“This measure has become very necessary to ensure a fair and objective review of postings and staff deployment, to encourage transparency, and to restore confidence in the local government system.

“It is also to provide an opportunity for a fresh administrative perspective to the commission’s reform agenda,” he said.

He also said that the commission had embarked on the digitisation of its operations and that training and retraining of local government staff would be pursued vigorously by this administration. (NAN)