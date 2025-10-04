ECOWAS Court opens new Legal Year, call for greater regional judicial cooperation

By Innocent Anaba

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has opened its 2025/2026 Legal Year with a call for greater regional judicial cooperation.

The ceremony, at the Court’s headquarters in Abuja, brought together justices, legal practitioners, diplomats, and representatives of member states to reaffirm the Court’s central role in advancing justice, human rights, and regional integration across West Africa.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who represented the host nation, described the annual event as “an opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment to justice, regional integration, and the rule of law.”

He emphasised that this year’s theme was “both timely and profound,” reflecting the Court’s evolving role as a bridge between national legal systems and international norms, and as a guardian of rights and obligations within the ECOWAS community.

The Attorney General commended the ECOWAS Court for its “forward-thinking deployment of technology,” noting the successful adoption of virtual hearings and electronic filing systems.

“These innovations have not only enhanced procedural efficiency but significantly expanded access to justice across borders,” he said, adding that the Court’s digital transformation “sets a commendable example for other regional and national institutions.”

The address highlighted several complex issues confronting the Court and the region, including transnational security threats, democratic fragility, financial crimes, migration, climate justice, and digital rights.

On security, the Minister noted that terrorism and cybercrime “do not respect borders,” calling for coordinated legal responses that balance collective security and fundamental rights.

He also warned that “democratic institutions are under strain” in several West African countries, and urged the Court to continue serving as “a stabilizing force—upholding democratic norms and constitutionalism.”

The speech further recognised the critical work of GIABA (the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa) and encouraged stronger judicial collaboration to combat illicit financial flows and organized crime.

The Attorney General urged ECOWAS member states to pursue greater uniformity in legal standards and reciprocity in enforcement, describing the regional legal framework as “a work in progress that must promote predictability, fairness, and mutual respect.”

He encouraged the Court to learn from other regional judicial bodies such as the European Court of Human Rights, the East African Court of Justice, and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, stressing that “comparative learning is not imitation—it is evolution.”

On institutional reform, he called for the strengthening of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to ease court caseloads and broaden access to justice across the subregion.

He also expressed concern over the absence of an appellate mechanism for ECOWAS Court judgments, arguing that “while finality is important, justice must also be seen to be fair and revisable.”