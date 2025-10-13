Ebonyi police arrest man for selling 5-day-old baby for N1.5m

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI—The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged man, Mr Chukwuma Onwe, a native of Nwezenyi Igbeagu in Izzi Local Government Area, for allegedly selling his five-day-old baby boy for ¦ 1.5 million.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the arrest in a statement, disclosing that the baby was recovered from the buyer, Mrs. Chinyere Ugochukwu.

According to him, both suspects were apprehended at Azugwu area of Abakaliki.

“Mr Chukwuma Onwe sold his five-day-old son to Mrs. Chinyere Ugochukwu for ¦ 1.5 million. He has been arrested and is currently in police custody,” Ukandu stated.

He explained that Onwe deceitfully took the baby from his wife, Mrs. Philomena Iroko, under the pretext of taking him for medical care, but instead sold the child and lied that he had handed the baby over to his sister for proper care.

SP Ukandu added that the baby has since been reunited with his mother while investigations into the case continue.