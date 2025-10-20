Ebonyi employs 1,936 teachers to boost education standard

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — The Ebonyi State Government has recruited 1,936 new teachers for primary and secondary schools as part of efforts to enhance capacity, improve the standard of education, and strengthen the teaching profession in the state.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Mr. Leo Oketa, disclosed this in a statement, noting that Governor Francis Nwifuru is determined to raise the quality of education through deliberate and sustainable reforms.

He said the recruitment aligns with the administration’s comprehensive strategy to address the long-standing shortage of teaching staff in public schools and ensure that students receive better attention in conducive learning environments.

According to him, the decision will yield both immediate and long-term benefits for the state.

Oketa explained that the short-term goals include smaller class sizes, reduced overcrowding, more personalized attention to students, improved teacher morale, job creation, and economic stimulation.

He also listed the long-term goals to include human capital development, sustainable growth, and increased investment in the education sector.

“Governor Nwifuru’s approach reflects a shift from quick fixes to structural and sustainable reforms. His emphasis on training and retraining teachers ensures that the state’s education workforce remains globally competitive,” Oketa stated.

He added that the governor’s initiative demonstrates focus, accountability, and a genuine concern for the future of Ebonyi youths.

“He is not just improving today’s classrooms; he is building the foundation for the state’s long-term prosperity,” Oketa said.