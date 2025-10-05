Ebhodaghe bags Digital Innovation Award in UK

By Nnasom David

Nigerian-born media entrepreneur and broadcast consultant, Ehijie Jeffery Ebhodaghe, has continued to make Nigeria proud on the global stage following his recent recognition in the United Kingdom where he along with other outstanding professionals were honoured.

It was the African UK Trade and Investment Award in London, where Ebhodaghe the Group Chief Executive Officer was honoured with Outstanding Corporate Excellence in Digital Innovation and Inclusive Impact.

The award is seen as a testament to Ebhodaghe’s years of dedication to promoting innovation, inclusion, and excellence in the global creative and broadcast industry. “It is an encouragement and a motivation to do more,” he said, expressing delight that his contributions to both the UK and African creative ecosystems have been recognised.

The week-long UK Trade & Investment Conference & Awards 2025, held at the illustrious Royal National Hotel, London, was in collaboration with the African Chamber of Trade and the International Business Council.

Ebhodaghe emerged a nominee for the prestigious award following rigorous assessment of his contributions and impact in promoting creativity in Africa’s broadcast industry.

A native of Iki Opoji in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Ebhodaghe’s journey into the media world began early.

Fascinated by the operations of his church’s media team, he developed a passion for broadcasting and video production as a teenager. After obtaining a degree in Political Science from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, he went on to build a thriving career in television and digital media.

Over the years, he has worked with several leading media establishments, including Fam TV, Favour Television, EBS, NTA Benin, Kaftan TV, DTOS TV, and Wazobia TV, rising through the ranks from camera operator to production director and head of studio operations. His career path later took him to the United Kingdom, where he earned a Master’s degree in Digital Media from the University for the Creative Arts, Surrey.

His Jeffwise Media Global Limited, a UK-based multimedia and broadcast consultancy firm specialises in film production, digital marketing, live streaming, and technical training. The company also runs a multimedia academy that offers certification courses in journalism, film production, video editing, and broadcast engineering.

Speaking about challenges in the industry, he told reporters recently that funding constraints and inadequate infrastructure in Nigeria, as well as cultural and racial hurdles in the UK are the hurdles the industry face.

Despite these, he remains undeterred. “I am proud to fly the Nigerian flag abroad,” he said. “Our culture and resilience inspire me to tell the Nigerian story and project Africa positively to the world.”

His soon-to-be-released short film explores the experiences of Nigerian migrants in the UK, focusing on cultural integration, faith, and morality in modern society. “It’s a story about balancing survival with values in a foreign land,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Ebhodaghe hopes to deepen collaborations with international stakeholders, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and the British Film Institute, to promote African stories globally.

He also plans to expand his company’s footprint to other continents while empowering young Africans through media and digital technology training.

“With this award comes greater responsibility,” he concluded. “I want to inspire young Africans never to give up on their dreams, start small, think big, and act positively.”