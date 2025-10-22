Early detection still saves lives, experts warn

… As Roche, journalists tackle breast cancer myths

By Chioma Obinna

Despite growing awareness campaigns, late detection of breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among Nigerian women.

Health experts say fear, ignorance, and poor information continue to keep many patients away from early screening and life-saving treatment.

To bridge this gap, Roche Nigeria has partnered with the Health Writers’ Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) to strengthen the media’s role in accurate reporting and public education on breast cancer.

The collaboration, launched in Lagos to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, featured a capacity-building workshop for health journalists at the Cancer Centre of the Nigerian Institute for Medical Research, NIMR. The training aimed to equip reporters with tools to deliver factual, engaging, and life-saving information on breast cancer prevention, detection, and treatment.

Speaking at the event, Pharm. Gilbert Ogbewele, Marketing and Business Support Lead at Roche Nigeria, who represented the General Manager, Dr. Ladi Hameed, said accurate information can make the difference between life and death.

“Roche is proud to partner with HEWAN, a critical stakeholder in preserving public health. Journalists play a vital role in educating Nigerians about the realities of breast cancer, debunking myths, and spreading awareness about the care initiatives available in the country,” Ogbewele said.

“You offer hope by arming citizens with knowledge that empowers them to act early and seek proper treatment.”

A consultant radiation and clinical oncologist, Dr. Samuel Otene, who is also the State Chairman of the Nigerian Cancer Society, Benue Chapter, gave an expert overview of the disease burden. He identified late presentation, stigma, and inadequate access to screening as major challenges.

“Many patients still present when the cancer is already advanced. Early detection remains the strongest weapon we have against breast cancer,” Otene noted.

Similarly, Dr. Amade Agada, General Manager, Standards and Quality Assurance, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), spoke on the Presidential Directive on Mandatory Health Insurance. He explained that wider coverage under the national health insurance scheme would make cancer care more affordable and accessible for Nigerians.

A Push for Awareness and Access

The workshop, part of Roche’s broader Africa Breast Cancer Ambition (ABCA), aims to improve breast cancer outcomes across the continent through early detection, access to care, and better awareness.

According to Roche, the initiative aligns with the government’s goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system for better cancer survival rates.

“We are on a mission to rewrite the story of breast cancer in Nigeria,” Ogbewele added. “Through informed reporting and consistent awareness, we can drive early detection and ensure more women survive this disease.”

For the Health Writers’ Association of Nigeria, the partnership underscores the media’s growing role in national health advocacy. Journalists at the workshop pledged to intensify public sensitisation campaigns, particularly in rural and underserved communities where myths and fear still surround cancer diagnosis.

Experts say the fight against breast cancer cannot be won by doctors alone — it requires informed citizens who know the signs, seek help early, and support others to do the same.

As the Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, stakeholders agree on one clear message: early detection still saves lives.