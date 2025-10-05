DSS apologises, releases wrongfully arrested journalists

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released two reporters of Jay 101.9 FM, Jos, Plateau State, wrongfully arrested during the visit, on Saturday, of President Bola Tinubu, who was in the state for the burial of mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwadta Goshwe.

According to a credible security source, on hearing that some overzealous operatives had arrested Ms. Ruth Marcus and Keshia Jang, who work for the radio station,the Director-General, Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi, ordered their immediate release.

According to the source, the Service also immediately contacted the national president of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, and conveyed the DG’s apologies.

“The Director assured the NUJ President that the new DSS leadership treasures the importance of a free press in a democracy, and has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. He further assured the NUJ President that any officer found culpable will be appropriately sanctioned.

“The new DG is correcting the wrongs he inherited. One of them is overzealousness. This is why the new DG has not failed to admit so whenever the Service makes mistakes. We are witnesses to several instances when the Service apologized and even compensated victims of wrongful arrests.

“The DG is an absolute lover of human rights and press freedom. You may recall that sometime ago, the DSS DG apologized to the management of TVC over the alleged harassment and intimidation of a reporter,” added the source.