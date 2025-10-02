Doctors remove 29 spoons, 19 toothbrushes from patient’s stomach

Doctors at Devnandani Hospital were left stunned when a 40-year-old man from Hapur was rushed in earlier this month complaining of severe stomach pain.

Upon examination, scans revealed dozens of steel spoons, toothbrushes, and pens lodged in his abdomen, all of which he had swallowed.

A five-hour operation, led by Dr. Shyam Kumar, successfully removed a total of 50 foreign objects: 29 steel spoons, 19 toothbrushes, and two pens.

Hospital staff said the case came to light on September 17, when the man’s family brought him in with complaints of pain, vomiting, and weakness.

“When we performed the ultrasound, X-ray and CT scan, we were stunned to see metallic and plastic objects inside his stomach. I have never seen so many foreign bodies in one patient,” Dr. Kumar told the media.

Officials said the Hapur-based man had been struggling with substance abuse and had been admitted to a de-addiction centre in Ghaziabad about a month ago.

Being left at the centre reportedly angered him, and in protest, he began swallowing everyday objects, officials added.

Speaking to reporters, the man admitted, “I would pick them up and go to the washroom to swallow them.”

During surgery, doctors discovered that the heads of the spoons and toothbrushes had been broken before ingestion.

“There were about 28 spoon parts, along with 21 head-less brush parts and two pens,” Dr. Kumar said.

Medical experts suggested that the behaviour could be linked to a psychiatric condition such as pica disorder, a compulsive eating disorder in which individuals consume non-food items.

Vanguard News