Diri’s resignation bold, forward looking – Ex-APC gov aspirant, Daumiebi

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, n Bayelsa State and 2023 gubernatorial aspirant, Festus Daumiebi Sunday has hailed Governor Douye Diri’s decision for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, describing it as “bold, forward-looking and rooted in transgenerational thinking” and one of the best thing to happen to the state.

The APC stalwart said political parties are vehicles for election and that the pronouncement defines the governor as a statesman with clear understanding of the political weather in the country.

He condemns the attacks on the governor who only exercised his fundamental right to freedom of association, stating that political parties are not secret societies where membership cannot be denounced, and called on political leaders to respect the personal decisions of others

His words: “Coming to the APC will be home coming for the governor and his team. I alongside other leaders of the party will stand resolute to welcome them,we know that the governor and his team joining the APC

will carry significant weight in shaping the fortunes of Bayelsa State as the state will connect the federal and further deepen the vision of the prosperity administration.

“Governor Diri is a peaceful, accommodating and bipartisan leader who has been governing the state in an all inclusive manner and I am calling on Bayelsans to respect his inalienable right of freedom of association.

“For those who choose to remain in the PDP and play opposition, it is their constitutional rights as plurality of choice is the hallmark of democracy.

“Bayelsa state’s interest must take precedent over personal interests and appealed to all Bayelsans not to relent in their support for the Governor in order for the State to continue to grow in leaps and bounds.”