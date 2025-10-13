Dikwa declares bid for USOSA President-General

By Nnasom David

Suleiman Dikwa has formally declared his candidacy for the position of President-General of the Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA).

The declaration took place during the association’s 37th Annual Conference held at the Women Development Centre, Abuja.

In his address, Mr. Dikwa unveiled a comprehensive manifesto centred on unity, member dignity, intergenerational innovation, climate resilience, and measurable national impact.

Key highlights of his proposed agenda include the establishment of a Legal Aid Fund (LAF) to provide affordable legal support and digital rights protection for members, as well as the creation of an Integrated Connection Engine designed to link alumni for mentorship, career opportunities, and business collaboration.

He also announced plans for an Intergenerational Innovation and Enterprise Fund to promote youth-led climate adaptation projects, supported by a four-year capital mobilisation strategy aimed at attracting $100 million in grants and investments. Additionally, Mr. Dikwa pledged to establish a Policy Advisory Group to enhance USOSA’s engagement in national development and advocacy.

Speaking on Mr. Dikwa’s leadership qualities, Engr. Abel Imonighavwe, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Federal Government College Maiduguri Old Students Association (FEGOCOMOSA), praised his integrity, inclusiveness, and commitment to service.

“During his tenure as FEGOCOMOSA President, he increased membership, reactivated the Board of Trustees, and established the advisory council. Suleiman is a democrat who always seeks others’ input before making decisions,” he said.

Imonighavwe added that Dikwa’s selfless service and personal sacrifices set him apart. “While most leaders look for how to embezzle money, Suleiman used his own resources to run the association. He is a man of integrity, patience, and passion, and we are ready to support him to become the next President-General of USOSA,” he stated.

Mr. Dikwa, who also serves as the pioneer Director of the Global Climate Adaptation Business Alliance, said his campaign is focused on professionalising member services, expanding opportunities for younger alumni, and strengthening USOSA’s contribution to national policy and sustainable development.