Detty December: Tickets are so expensive now – Nigerians react as flight prices skyrocket

By Efosa Taiwo

For many Nigerians abroad, the excitement of flying home for Detty December is slowly being replaced by disbelief, and a bit of heartbreak.

What was once a joyful countdown to the festive season has now turned into a frustrating hunt for affordable tickets, with airfares climbing to staggering levels.

Flights from the UK to Nigeria have reportedly surged past the million-naira mark, depending on the airline and travel date.

The price spike has forced many would-be travellers to rethink their December plans or start exploring cheaper alternatives: including, jokingly, celebrating via video calls.

The frustration is particularly strong because Detty December is more than just a holiday: it’s a cultural homecoming; a pop-festival at the end of the year in Nigeria, typically from mid-December through the New Year. It’s a season defined by concerts, lavish parties, weddings, and family reunions, when Nigerians in the diaspora return home to reconnect and celebrate.

For cities like Lagos, Abuja, and even Accra, it’s the highlight of the year: a period when music, nightlife, and tourism reach their peak.

This year, however, that anticipation is colliding with reality. The surge in ticket prices has left many frustrated, and social media has become the outlet for their laments and laughter.

On X (formerly Twitter), users are sharing their disbelief, with some claiming that early booking was the only saving grace, while others have resorted to humor to ease the sting.

@funmilvyo wrote: “If you haven’t purchased your flight tickets for Detty December by now, I have bad news for you because, these prices hmmm!”



@missangeljames added: “I got my tickets in March thank God. Tickets are so expensive now.”

@Bigchase shared: “Booked mine since February at 900k.”



@Ayo_omoyori advised: “If you want to get any reasonably priced Detty December flight ticket, you should have gotten it since June/July.”



@JennipherUwa joked: “You’ll check flight prices from UK to Nigeria and immediately start appreciating video calls. At this rate, Detty December will happen on Zoom.”



And in a humorous jab, @akintollgate wrote: “If you are coming to Nigeria for Detty December and you think the ticket prices are expensive, please stay back and work overtime in December. Nor be you we dey expect this Christmas! Respectfully.”

Yet, despite the rising costs, Detty December remains a major contributor to Nigeria’s economy.

According to a report by advisory firm MO Africa Company Limited, Lagos’ nightlife was a major winner in 2024, with the top 15 lounges and nightclubs generating N4.32 billion during the festive period.

On average, clubs raked in N360 million daily, with some tables fetching as much as N1.2 million per night. The report highlighted how Lagos’ Detty December drew large numbers of domestic and

international tourists, underscoring its massive cultural and economic impact.

Whether 2025’s edition will attract the same level of turnout remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: for many Nigerians abroad, the journey home this December might cost more than just excitement; it may take a full year of savings to make it happen.

Vanguard News