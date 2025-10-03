Delta govt honours Tanro Environmental foundation

By Jimitota Onoyume

Tanro environmental foundation has bagged the Delta State Environmental Sustainability Award for 2025- (DSESA 2025).

The Delta state Commissioner of Environment Hon. Ejiro Jamani commended the Executive Director of Tanro Environmental foundation, Ofogharenor Maris for the consistent efforts of her organization in promoting environmental stewardship, tree planting exercise, waste management initiatives, and grassroots engagement , noting that they align with Delta state’s vision for a greener, safer, and healthier environment.

The Executive Director of Tanro Environmental Foundation, Maris expressed gratitude to the Delta state government , Ministry of Environment and its partner , Kegala Environmental Consultancy Limited for the honour. She further dedicated the award to volunteers, community stakeholders, and partners contributing to Tanro Environmental Foundation’s journey.

“This award is not just for us but for every individual and group working tirelessly to protect our environment. We of Tanro Environmental foundation, are committed to our drive for a better environment in Nigeria and the world . We reaffirm our commitment to advancing innovative and impactful programmes that safeguard Delta State’s ecological future.”, she said.

“The Delta State Environmental Sustainability Award (DSESA) is a platform celebrating government agencies, private sector players, and civil society organisations championing sustainability and environmental resilience in the state. We are excited to be accorded this recognition by the government “.