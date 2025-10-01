Delta CP warns against extortion, unlawful detention

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olufemi Abaniwonda, yesterday, warned operatives of the State Command against extortion, unlawful detention, and excessive force in the discharge of their duties.

A statement by Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Bright Edafe, after the Police Commissioner’s strategic conference with officers of the dommand at the Police Officers’ Mess, Police Headquarters, Asaba, said the CP set a results-driven tone for the next operational cycle, adding, “He emphasised intelligence-led patrols, disciplined highway enforcement, and unwavering respect for human rights.

“The CP during his address issued a firm warning to Area Commanders, DPOs, tactical commanders and other officers in the command, noting that extortion of any form will not be tolerated by the Command under his leadership.

“Thr CP opined that policemen are not allowed to randomly stop people and search their mobile phones, warning that any officer found engaging in this embarrassing act will be decisively dealt with.

“The CP reaffirmed zero tolerance for extortion, unlawful detention, and excessive force, and directed senior officers to strengthen pre-deployment briefings and post-deployment debriefs.

“He ordered firm but civil enforcement on highways, and tasked units to deepen intelligence on identified black spots, kidnap and robbery corridors, while maintaining synergy with sister agencies in line with the IGP’s inter-agency cooperation agenda and members of their local communities.

“CP Olufemi, assures residents that robust security architecture will be sustained and escalated throughout the ’ember months’ and festive period,” the statement added.