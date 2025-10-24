Delap close to Chelsea return – Maresca

Chelsea’s Italian head coach Enzo Maresca (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Liam Delap could make his Chelsea return ahead of schedule in next week’s League Cup meeting with Wolves, manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

The striker was not expected to be back in action until November or even December after sustaining a hamstring injury in August, but that schedule has been revised.

Delap, 22, has played just three Premier League games for Chelsea since signing for the club from Ipswich in June in a £30 million ($40 million) deal and is yet to score a top-flight goal.

“Liam took part in the session yesterday with the team for the first time,” said Maresca, whose team host Sunderland on Saturday.

“He’s not going to be available for tomorrow’s game but probably for the next one.

“The schedule can change a little bit — it depends how they improve or get worse. First time they said he could be available for October 25 but today is October 24. (Next week) he can be available.”

Maresca has used a number of forwards in Delap’s absence, including fellow new recruit Joao Pedro and academy graduate Tyrique George.

Teenage striker Marc Guiu was recalled from Sunderland following Delap’s injury and he scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday’s 5-1 Champions League win over Ajax, though Maresca said he is only now getting what he expects from the 19-year-old.

“I had a chat with Marc two weeks ago. I told him that the way he was training I didn’t like and he needs to change,” he said. “He changed and he got a chance (against Ajax). Easy like that.

“He was not training well. In all ways. I don’t know (why). Young players, sometimes you need to go slowly, slowly with them. Since we chatted, he’s top, he’s fantastic, he’s working very good.

“Absolutely he’s ready to start.”

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League after two straight wins, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

AFP