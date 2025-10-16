By Bayo Wahab

Former Senator and media entrepreneur, Ben Murray-Bruce, has said that the wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) does not mark the end of opposition politics in Nigeria, insisting that the country’s democratic space will always produce new challengers.

Murray-Bruce stated this on Thursday during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, following his defection to the APC.

His remarks came amid the recent exits of PDP governors, including Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Peter Mbah of Enugu State, who both joined the ruling party this week.

According to the former lawmaker, the decline of the PDP should not be mistaken for the death of democracy or opposition politics in the country.

“Things get destroyed for others to show up. There will be other parties. It may not be called PDP, but there will be opposition. So, if PDP dies, it dies. Somebody is going to show up. Somebody will show up, for sure,” he maintained.

He believes that Nigeria’s political space guarantees that alternative forces will continue to emerge to challenge the ruling party.

“There will be opposition, there will be election. There are people who will challenge the president, and it’s going to be a tough election. It’s going to be very tough,” he added.

Murray-Bruce dismissed fears that the defections of high-profile figures from the PDP to the APC could result in a one-party state. He argued that while the PDP may be “half dead,” it does not mean Nigeria’s democratic process has collapsed.

“Don’t think because PDP is half dead means the democratic process is dead. It feels that way, people think that way, but somebody will emerge, a leader will show up, and there will be tough opposition,” he said.

Highlighting key figures who could still play pivotal roles in the country’s political landscape, the former senator said, “Peter Obi is not dead. Kwankwaso is not dead. Atiku is not dead, so there will be opposition.”

Vanguard News