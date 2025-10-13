Defections: Hold your corner for PDP, Makinde tells members

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

…Says Party’s Troubles Are Temporary

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to remain steadfast amid the ongoing wave of defections, assuring them that the party’s current challenges are temporary and will lead to renewal.

Makinde made the appeal on Monday in Abuja during the inauguration of the PDP National Convention Transportation Subcommittee, which he chairs.

His comments came amid growing concerns within the opposition party following reports that some governors — including those of Enugu, Bayelsa, and Taraba States — may defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the PDP’s National Elective Convention scheduled for November 15–16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The governor acknowledged that the defections had unsettled party members but urged them to stay committed, noting that the PDP had survived deeper crises since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

“We are all from every corner of this country — from the North-West, North-Central, North-East, South-West, South-South, and South-East. That is PDP,” Makinde said. “They can say PDP is not everywhere, but I assure you, PDP exists in every ward in this country.”

He described the recent defections as a “passing storm,” saying they should not be mistaken for the collapse of the party’s foundation.

“The situation may appear difficult. The news out there is that people are defecting, governors are defecting. I have good news — it may seem like it’s getting worse, but when you want something that will endure, it often gets worse before it gets better,” he said.

Makinde reminded members that the PDP had remained a central force in Nigerian politics for over two decades.

“Since the 34 wise men came together to put democracy on the map of this country in 1999, PDP has always been a constant — either as the ruling party or as the main opposition since 2015. We’re not going anywhere,” he said.

In a message directed at loyalists and potential defectors, the governor said: “When you hear that certain people have defected, please hold your own corner for PDP. This is the moment when new, authentic heroes will be made — not just for PDP, but for Nigeria. This is not the time to despair or engage in self-doubt. This is the time to come out boldly and be counted.”

Makinde, who served as Secretary of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee in 2021, said his current role as chairman of the transportation subcommittee is part of broader efforts to ensure a smooth and credible convention.

“No task is too big or too small to ensure our party gets back on track,” he told committee members. “Maybe some of you have served in higher capacities before now, but I urge you to see this as a special sacrifice to return PDP to its original trajectory.”

He explained that the committee’s mandate includes coordinating logistics for the safe and efficient movement of delegates and supporters to Ibadan.

“Our work begins before they even leave home,” Makinde said. “It’s a major task, and the success of the convention will depend on the efficiency we bring to it.”