Dede, Made Kuti light up AfroBrews 2025 with Shakara drink launch

By Enitan Abdultawab

Detty December came early to Victoria Island, Lagos, as Afrobeat lovers gathered for AfroBrews 2025 — The Evolution of Afrobeats.

For a full week, from 21st to 26th October, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent buzzed with the pulse of live performances, the aroma of freshly brewed craft beer, and the unmistakable energy of Lagos’ festive season.

Hosted at Bature Brewery, the event celebrated the unending evolution of Afrobeats, bringing together veterans, new-generation artists, and cultural enthusiasts in a carnival of rhythm and heritage.

At its heart was the launch of Shakara Beer — a bold, expressive local brew inspired by Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s classic hit “Shakara.”

Brewed in collaboration with iconic artist and designer Ghariokwu Lemi, the drink symbolises confidence, creativity, and the audacious Lagos spirit.

Electrifying performances by Dede Mabiaku and Alula lit up the AfroBrews 2025 celebration pic.twitter.com/UgXIQrrixw — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 28, 2025

The week-long festival reached its peak with unforgettable performances. On Legends Night, Dede Mabiaku, one of Fela’s closest protégés and a tireless advocate of Afrobeat authenticity, commanded the stage with stirring renditions of “Shakara” and “Army Arrangement.” His performance, deeply rooted in Fela’s legacy of rhythm and resistance, reminded fans that Afrobeat remains as much a cultural statement as it is music.

Two nights later, Made Kuti, grandson of Fela and son of Femi Kuti, brought youthful fire to the Grand Finale.

His seamless blend of Afrobeat, jazz, and modern Afro-fusion reflected the genre’s ongoing evolution — a bridge between the rebellion of the past and the innovation of the present. Alongside other acts like Bantu, Dotti the Deity, and Sunday Okpo, Made’s performance crowned the week with an exhilarating close.

By the time the drums quieted and the last chorus faded, AfroBrews 2025 had achieved more than a celebration — it had reaffirmed Afrobeats as a living, breathing movement.

With Shakara Beer making its debut and Dede and Made uniting two generations on one stage, Lagos once again proved why it remains the heartbeat of African creativity and Detty December vibes.