Dear Bunmi, my ex is more exciting than husband!

Dear Bunmi, in the last few months, I’ve met up with my ex and the lovemaking is amazing. I get so much romance and affection from him than the man I ended up marrying.

We are both in our mid-thirties and have been married for 10 years and have three children.

I hooked up with my ex through an old friend that gave him my phone number. Though he has two children, he’s not married.

We arranged to meet up at his flat for drinks. When I saw him, my heart started pounding. He didn’t look much different after all these years.

As soon as I came through the door, he started kissing me passionately, and I felt transported back to the days when we were together. The lovemaking was as ever.

I would have married him if my husband hadn’t appeared on the scene. I chose my husband because I knew I’d have a better life with him. I wasn’t exactly in love with him, but I have now grown to love him.

You may tell me that what I feel for my ex is lust. But I feel a connection with him and long to be with him. I wish we’d never broken up.

Dear Bunmi, my husband works long hours and isn’t romantic. My ex doesn’t earn much and it would be a struggle if we got together, though money isn’t everything.

I want a partner who shares the evening with me. I feel like a single parent as I do a lot of things on my own. I’m so confused. Help!

Ronke, by e-mail.

Dear Ronke,

The normal ups and downs of married life have led you to idealise your ex who gives you a very exciting break from your own dull relationship.

If you got together, that life on a shoe-string budget could be very dull, especially with five children to deal with. This doesn’t mean you should settle for things the way they are at home.

Turn your husband into your lover.

You need to stop seeing your ex, no matter how tough you find it. Give your husband a chance; tell him there is crisis in your marriage and you both need to work hard to save it.

Your ex hasn’t really offered marriage. And there must be reasons why he hasn’t got married yet, in spite of his having two kids.

For all the children’s sake and yours, saving your marriage is your best option.

